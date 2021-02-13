iRobot Corporation Just Beat EPS By 11%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) just kicked off its latest annual results with some very strong numbers. iRobot beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.4b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 11%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:IRBT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from iRobot's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.55b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 8.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 68% to US$1.68 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.06 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about iRobot's future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for iRobot 38% to US$138on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values iRobot at US$166 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$93.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the iRobot's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that iRobot's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while iRobot's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around iRobot's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that iRobot will grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on iRobot. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for iRobot going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for iRobot (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

