iRobot Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for iRobot Corp. (IRBT):

Earnings: -$128.37 million in Q3 vs. $57.22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.71 in Q3 vs. $2.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, iRobot Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$48.54 million or -$1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.68 per share Revenue: $278.19 million in Q3 vs. $440.68 million in the same period last year.

