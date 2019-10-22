Markets
IRobot Corp. Narrows 2019 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - iRobot Corp. (IRBT) said, for fiscal 2019, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $2.60 - $2.80, revised form prior guidance range of $2.40 - $3.15. Revenue is currently estimated in a range of $1.2 - $1.21 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $1.2 - $1.25 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.58 on revenue of $1.20 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter earnings per share were $1.24, compared to $1.12 in the third quarter of 2018. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter was $289.4 million, compared to $264.5 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $259.38 million, for the quarter. The company delivered 9 percent total revenue growth primarily due to 25 percent international growth and a large shipment to a major U.S. retailer that was previously planned for the fourth quarter.

Shares of iRobot Corp. were down more than 17% after hours.

