IRobot Climbs 20% On British Antitrust Nod For Amazon's Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) are rallying more than 20% Friday morning after the British antitrust regulators cleared Amazon's acquisition of iRobot for $1.7 billion.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the deal would not lead to competition concerns in the UK.

IRBT currently at $50.56, has traded in the range of $31.37 - $60.25 in the last 1 year.

