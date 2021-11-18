IRobot Buys Aeris Cleantec For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - iRobot Corp. (IRBT), an American technology company, on Thursday said it acquired privately-held Aeris Cleantec AG, a provider of premium air purifiers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Colin Angle, Chairman and CEO of iRobot commented: "Today's acquisition of Aeris is an important step in iRobot's strategy to expand our total addressable market and diversify our product portfolio in ways that will provide consumers with new ways to keep their homes cleaner and healthier."

Although iRobot said it expects the acquired business to be modestly dilutive to its full-year 2022 earnings, it expects that accelerated revenue growth during the second half of 2022 will deliver improved operating profitability and that this transaction will be accretive to its full-year 2023 earnings.

Aeris' founders Pierre Bi, CEO, and Constantin Overlack, COO, are expected to join iRobot and lead air purification product operations, including engineering, product management and design.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cham, Zug Switzerland, Aeris Cleantec designs and sells a range of high-quality, high-performance air purifiers.

