Irn-Bru owner's annual profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Contributors
Chris Peters Reuters
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A.G. Barr expects annual profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels and beat current market expectations, with "on the go" and hospitality sectors remaining particularly strong, the Scotland-based soft drinks maker said on Monday.

Adds details on results, background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr BAG.Lexpects annual profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels and beat current market expectations, with "on the go" and hospitality sectors remaining particularly strong, the Scotland-based soft drinks maker said on Monday.

The company, best known for fizzy drink Irn-Bru, forecast both annual revenue and pretax profit ahead of current market expectations, despite ongoing near-term operating cost pressures. (https://refini.tv/2Zy1gTX)

Irn-Bru was in the spotlight earlier this month when Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon handed U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a can of the orange fizzy beverage at COP26 in Glasgow, with Ocasio-Cortez giving the cherished Scottish drink a thumbs-up.

A.G. Barr expects full-year revenue of about 264 million pounds ($351.73 million) and profit before tax of around 41 million pounds for the 12 months ending January 2022, compared with 26 million pounds last year.

The company, which has seen a revival in demand since COVID-19 curbs were relaxed earlier in the year, said the fast-moving pandemic situation remains a risk but it still expects its revenue momentum to continue into 2022.

The emergence of a new variant of coronavirus late last week has raised questions of increased curbs ahead of Christmas, with Britain announcing some new measures to try and slow the spread. (https://reut.rs/3rf55c4)

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Devika Syamnath)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 6019;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters