Irn-Bru owner sees annual profit above market expectations

Nov 29 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr BAG.L expects full-year profit to be ahead of current market expectations as positive trading momentum since September has continued across its business units, the Scotland-based soft drinks maker said on Monday.

The company, best known for fizzy drink Irn-Bru, said it expects full-year revenue of about 264 million pounds ($351.73 million) and profit before tax to be around 41 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

