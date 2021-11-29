Irn-Bru owner sees annual profit above market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A.G. Barr expects full-year profit to be ahead of current market expectations as positive trading momentum since September has continued across its business units, the Scotland-based soft drinks maker said on Monday.

The company, best known for fizzy drink Irn-Bru, said it expects full-year revenue of about 264 million pounds ($351.73 million) and profit before tax to be around 41 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

