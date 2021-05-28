Irn-Bru owner on track to meet year's targets on post-lockdown sales boost

May 28 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr BAG.L said on Friday sales of its soft drinks and cocktail mixes got a boost as people went back to leisure drinking after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, putting the company on track to meet its targets this year.

The company, best known for Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru, said it was also planning to invest more in products and marketing.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

