Irn-Bru maker raises prices due to soaring British inflation

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The maker of Irn-Bru, the iconic orange Scottish soft drink, said on Tuesday that prices for its drinks had been raised due to soaring inflation in Britain.

"We have initiated several cost control actions to reduce the impact of these rising costs and have adjusted our pricing with customers where appropriate," A.G. Barr BAG.L said in a statement.

"With the published rate of inflation in the UK now above 5%, the highest level for 20 years, we will continue to seek opportunities across the coming year to offset the impact on our business."

