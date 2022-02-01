Irn Bru-maker AG Barr lifts profit outlook after strong sales

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published

Britain's A.G. Barr raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday and said annual revenue was set to top pre-pandemic levels after it enjoyed strong sales of soft drinks like Irn-Bru.

The group said it expects revenue of 267 million pounds ($359.2 million) for the year ended Jan. 30, and profit before tax and one-time items slightly ahead of a forecast it gave in November.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

