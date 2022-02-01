Irn Bru-maker AG Barr lifts profit outlook after strong sales

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's A.G. Barr BAG.L raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday and said annual revenue was set to top pre-pandemic levels after it enjoyed strong sales of soft drinks like Irn-Bru.

The group said it expects revenue of 267 million pounds ($359.2 million) for the year ended Jan. 30, and profit before tax and one-time items slightly ahead of a forecast it gave in November.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

