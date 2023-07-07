News & Insights

Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr's workers to strike over pay

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 07, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds A.G. Barr's response in paragraph 3 and 4

July 7 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union on Friday said a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr's BAG.L Cumbernauld production and distribution centre would strike over a pay dispute.

Unite did not specify the dates on which strikes would be held.

"We're disappointed in today's decision by a small number of our drivers to take industrial action," a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement.

"We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

