Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr sees FY revenue ahead of expectations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr BAG.L said on Tuesday it expects to post a 17% rise in full-year revenue, ahead of market expectations, helped by price hikes and steady demand for its cocktail mixes and beverages.

The maker of the orange fizzy drink Irn Bru said it expects revenue of 315 million pounds ($389 million) for the year ended Jan 28. ($1 = 0.8100 pounds)

