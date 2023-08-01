Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says CEO Roger White to retire

Adds details on outgoing CEO in paragraph 2 and 3, details on first-half trading paragraph 5

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr BAG.L said on Tuesday its CEO of 19 years, Roger White, will step down in the next 12 months, with the Irn-Bru maker starting a formal succession process immediately.

White, 58, leaves at a time the UK firm has benefited from higher pricing, as well as strong trading performance across its soft drinks divisions.

The Cumbernauld, UK-headquartered group said White will resign as a director and retire from the company, which he joined in 2002 as managing director.

Separately, the company said it expects annual profit performance to be marginally above the top end of analysts' expectations.

A.G. Barr said revenue for the first-half period ended July 30 was expected to be about 210 million pounds ($269.4 million), a 10% growth on a like-for-like basis.

CEO White said that the group's medium-term plan to rebuild its operating profit margin was "progressing well".

($1 = 0.7795 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.