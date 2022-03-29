FEVR

Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr reports higher profit, raises dividend

March 29 (Reuters) - Irn-Bru owner A.G. Barr BAG.L resumed dividend payment after reporting a higher annual profit on Tuesday, helped by lockdown-driven demand for soft drinks and tight cost controls.

The beverage maker said profit before tax rose to 42.2 million pounds ($55.24 million) for the year ended Jan. 30 2022 from 26 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7639 pounds)

