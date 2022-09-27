Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr profit boosted by strong summer demand

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr BAG.L reported a 23% increase in its half-year profit, helped by continued demand for its drinks during summer and a recovery in demand for its out-of-home products.

The company reported an adjusted profit before tax of 25.3 million pounds ($27.36 million) for the 26 weeks ended July 31, as compared with 20.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.9246 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

