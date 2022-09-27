Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr profit boosted by strong summer demand

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr reported a 23% increase in its half-year profit, helped by continued demand for its drinks during summer and a recovery in demand for its out-of-home products.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr BAG.L reported a 23% increase in its half-year profit, helped by continued demand for its drinks during summer and a recovery in demand for its out-of-home products.

The company reported an adjusted profit before tax of 25.3 million pounds ($27.36 million) for the 26 weeks ended July 31, as compared with 20.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.9246 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More