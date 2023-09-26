Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr half-year profit rises on firm demand, prices

Adds background and details on outlook in paragraph 2-4

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr BAG.L on Tuesday posted a rise in its first-half profit, helped by strong demand for its cocktail mixes, soft drinks and price hikes of its products.

Beverage makers have raised prices to keep up with high costs of energy and raw materials, while a cost-of-living crisis has not limited customers from spending on cocktail mixers.

Despite the wet summer months of July and August, the Cumbernauld-headquartered group maintained its annual profit expectations of marginally above the top end of analysts' forecast.

Analysts on average expect A.G. Barr to report an annual profit of 47.12 million pounds ($57.40 million), according to a company-compiled consensus.

The beverage maker said its adjusted profit before tax rose to 27 million pounds for the six-month period ended July 30, from 25.3 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

