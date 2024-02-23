Iriso Electronics Co. (TSE:6908) Price Target Decreased by 12.42% to 4,794.00

The average one-year price target for Iriso Electronics Co. (TSE:6908) has been revised to 4,794.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.42% from the prior estimate of 5,474.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 6,300.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.00% from the latest reported closing price of 3,015.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iriso Electronics Co.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6908 is 0.07%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 2,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 502K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6908 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 157K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 129K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

