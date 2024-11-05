IRISO Electronics Announces ¥6 Billion Share Buyback

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6908) has released an update.

IRISO Electronics has announced a share buyback plan to acquire up to 2 million of its own shares, worth a maximum of ¥6 billion, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and shareholder returns. This move, set to occur through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s commitment to improving financial performance indicators like ROE and ROIC.

