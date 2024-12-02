IRISO Electronics Announces Share Buyback Progress

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6908) has released an update.
IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. has acquired 157,300 of its own shares for a total cost of ¥421,152,700 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 2 million shares, representing 8.9% of the company’s issued shares, by October 31, 2025.
