IRISO Electronics Announces Share Buyback Progress

December 02, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6908) has released an update.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. has acquired 157,300 of its own shares for a total cost of ¥421,152,700 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 2 million shares, representing 8.9% of the company’s issued shares, by October 31, 2025.

