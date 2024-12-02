IRISO Electronics Announces Share Buyback Progress

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6908) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. has acquired 157,300 of its own shares for a total cost of ¥421,152,700 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 2 million shares, representing 8.9% of the company’s issued shares, by October 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:6908 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.