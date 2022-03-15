US Markets
FB

Irish watchdog fines Meta for data breach

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms FB.O.

The decision followed an inquiry into a series of 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in the six-month period between June and December 2018.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Graham Fahy Editing by David Goodman )

((graham.fahy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular