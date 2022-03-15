Irish watchdog fines Meta for data breach

DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms FB.O.

The decision followed an inquiry into a series of 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in the six-month period between June and December 2018.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Graham Fahy Editing by David Goodman )

