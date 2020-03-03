Irish unemployment rate steady at 4.8% in February

Ireland's unemployment rate was 4.8% in February, unchanged from the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

The rate was down from 5.0% a year ago as the European Union's fastest growing economy approaches full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job has one.

