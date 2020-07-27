Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims falls as lockdown unwinds

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell to 286,900 from 313,800 a week ago, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys told broadcaster RTE on Monday.

Recipients of the payment, which is due to be gradually phased out in the coming months, reached a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April before Ireland started gradually unwinding its coronavirus lockdown.

An estimated 400,000 employees are currently being directly supported by a separate wage-subsidy scheme.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

