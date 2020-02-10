Irish Stocks Pounded by Concerns Over Sinn Féin

Irish banks and real estate companies slumped on Monday on concerns over the impact of the general election as European stocks more broadly drifted lower.

The real estate sector was pounded and banks lost ground as the Sinn Féin nationalist party got the highest percentage of votes.

“Sinn Féin’s manifesto contained a range of more radical policies on banking and housing,” said Conall Mac Coille, an analyst at Irish stockbroker Davy. “With the party now likely to secure close to 37 seats (of the 160 seats in Parliament), Sinn Féin will enter talks on a more equal footing than had been expected.”

Glenveagh Properties, the house builder, tumbled 8%, as the Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks each lost more than 4%.

The broader Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.4% to 422.68, backtracking after a 3.3% jump last week, as pharmaceuticals and oil producers lost ground. The death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed that of the Sars outbreak.

NMC Health, the U.K.-listed Middle Eastern hospital operator, surged 11% after disclosing preliminary takeover interest from two investment companies.

The stock nonetheless has dropped 67% over three months after short-seller Muddy Waters raised concerns about the company’s accounting. NMC Health’s main shareholder on Monday disclosed it is reviewing just how large its stake is.

