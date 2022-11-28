Commodities

Irish retail sales rise 0.7% month-on-month, down 2.6% on the year

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

November 28, 2022 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose month-on-month for the second time in three months in October, up 0.7% from September to stand 2.6% lower than in the same period a year ago, Central Statistics Office data showed on Monday.

The largest monthly rises were in bars (+8.9%), clothing, footwear and textiles (+7.5%) and motor trades (+2.9%). Sales have still fallen year-on-year for six successive months following a rapid recovery from a series of COVID-19 shutdowns.

With inflation running at an almost 40-year high of 9.2%, the value of retail sales were 1.2% higher than in September and 6.1% up on the year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.