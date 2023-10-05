News & Insights

Irish regulator tells investment firms to better monitor risks posed by working from home

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

October 05, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank said on Thursday that investment firms and credit institutions engaged in securities markets activity had failed to adequately monitor how staff communicate while working from home, raising the risk of market abuse.

The regulator warned in March of the risk of abuse-related conduct arising from the use of unmonitored, unauthorised or unencrypted telephone and electronic communication devices when employees are working remotely or as part of a hybrid model.

Ireland is a major centre for the fund management industry, a regional hub for a number of international banks and has a domestic financial sector, all of which are regulated by the central bank.

The bank said a recent assessment found that none of the firms included had made amendments to recording of telephone and electronic policies or procedures despite moving from a largely in-office environment during and after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Monitoring and testing conducted by firms did not meet the central bank's expectations while the small number of breaches of policies identified by firms indicated that their monitoring is not working effectively, the regulator added.

The assessment did identify that some firms exhibited good practices in ensuring that all telephone and electronic communications are recorded and retention periods are set in accordance with EU requirements.

The central bank said it expected that firms would continue to focus on improving their safeguards and that the assessment results should be brought to the attention of all board members, senior management and relevant staff by year-end.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.