Irish regulator fines Instagram $400 million over chidren's data

DUBLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record fine of 405 million euros ($402 million) against social network Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesman said.

"We adopted our final decision last Friday and it does contain a fine of 405 million euro," said the spokesman for Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, which is the lead regulator of Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc META.O.

