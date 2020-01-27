Irish PM says EU has upper hand in Brexit trade talks with UK

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the European Union will have the upper hand in post-Brexit trade talks with the United Kingdom and questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson's timetable of striking a deal by the end of the year, the BBC reported.
