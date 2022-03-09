Irish minister facilitating Iran talks says deal must be done very soon

DUBLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - If a deal to bring the United States and Iran back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear accord is not done "very soon" the window of opportunity will close, Ireland's foreign minister, a facilitator of the talks, said on Wednesday.

"This really needs to be done very soon for it to succeed. Otherwise I think we will simply have missed the sweet spot for agreement ... and that would be a tragedy really," Simon Coveney said in a talk at Dublin's Institute of International and European Affairs think tank.

Coveney is the U.N. Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers.

