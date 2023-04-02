Irish manufacturing slips back into slight contraction - PMI

DUBLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Ireland's manufacturing sector crept back into contraction territory in March following renewed declines in orders and output that reflected subdued underlying demand conditions, a survey showed on Monday.

However, there were further alleviations in both supply and price pressures and confidence in the sector remained broadly in line with February's year-long high amid hopes of a pick-up in market conditions and plans to expand production.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.7 from 51.3 in February, having fluctuated just above or below the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction for the last nine months.

"That signals broadly stable business conditions and as has been the case for some time, the Irish reading was again above the flash manufacturing PMIs for the US, Eurozone and UK," AIB's chief economist Oliver Mangan said.

With inflation across the economy beginning to moderate, the survey showed a further sharp slowdown in the rate of input and output price growth to 53.8 and 54.4 respectively, nearing levels that would signal a stabilisation in prices, Mangan said.

Lead times shortened for the second time in the past three months as well and to the greatest extent since July 2013.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.