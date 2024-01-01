Irish manufacturing rebound short-lived but reasons for optimism - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Irish manufacturing contracted again in December after briefly stabilising a month earlier, but firms were more confident about their future prospects with a rebound in new export orders potentially auguring well for 2024, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Ireland fell to 48.9 last month from 50.0 in November, the exact level that separates expansion from contraction. The index has been marginally below 50 for 10 of the last 14 months.

That coincided with growth in the Irish economy slowing down sharply last year after it expanded faster than any other in the euro zone in 2022 following a rapid post-pandemic rebound.

The survey's authors said respondents put the lower output requirements down to hesitancy among customers and caution about the broader economic outlook. They also sought to reduce their stocks of finished goods for the third successive month.

Input costs rose in December at the fastest pace in nine months, having fallen for most of 2023, as higher staffing costs offset the impact of lower commodity prices. Factory gate charges still decreased again amid competitive pressures to discount prices.

A rise in new orders from abroad for the first time in four months was another bright spot. A number of producers commented on rising demand from clients based in Britain, an important export market for Irish manufacturers.

That contributed to 49% of survey panelists forecasting a rise in production volumes during 2024, with just 7% expecting a decline, the strongest degree of optimism in the survey since September.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

