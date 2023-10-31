Irish manufacturing index slips to 3-month low as new orders fall - PMI

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ireland's manufacturing sector contracted in October at its sharpest pace in three months on significant declines in new orders and output, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Ireland slipped to 48.2 in October from 49.6 in September, but remained above levels seen in May-July. New orders fell at their fastest since December.

"Firms reported that subdued demand in both domestic and export markets, higher borrowings costs and leaner inventory strategies all weighed on activity," AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said in a statement.

Manufacturers were less optimistic on the outlook for the year ahead, though they continued to expect an increase in output, the survey's authors said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Christina Fincher)

