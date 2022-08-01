Irish manufacturing growth slips to 18-month low-PMI

DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Irish manufacturing growth fell to an 18-month low in July as inflation continued to undermine demand, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in July from 53.1 in June. That was down from an all-time high of 64.1 in May last year.

The sub-indexes covering output and new orders both fell for the second month in a row due to weak demand, the survey's authors said.

"The AIB Irish Manufacturing PMI survey for July shows a continuing loss of momentum in the sector amidst a global slowdown in activity as demand weakens in the face of rising price pressures," AIB's chief economist Oliver Mangan said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)

