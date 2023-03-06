Irish Life blocks withdrawals from 500 mln euro property fund

DUBLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Irish Life has introduced a six-month notice period for withdrawal requests from a 500 million euro ($534 million) property fund, the insurance company said on Monday citing an increase in the level of customer withdrawals.

The limit applies to the firm's Irish Property Fund but not its larger Exempt Property fund, it said in a statement.

A shift to home working has put pressure on the Irish office market, which has experienced a boom in recent years thanks largely to high levels of investment from multinational tech firms.

The Irish Property Fund is down 2% over the past three months and has fallen 1% per annum over the past three years, according to an update issued by Irish Life on Jan. 31.

"Our long term property outlook is favourable and unchanged," the statement said.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.