Irish inflation slows a touch to 8.9% in November

DUBLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Annual Irish inflation slowed slightly in November, with prices up 8.9% year-on-year compared to a 38-year high of 9.2% in the previous month, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed on Thursday.

Prices were 0.3% higher month-on-month, which was also down significantly on October when energy companies implemented large gas and electricity price increases.

The largest increases in the month were in clothing and Footwear (+1.9%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (+0.7%), the latter due a rise across a range of products such as meat, cereals, bread, milk, cheese, eggs and vegetables, the CSO said.

