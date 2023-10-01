News & Insights

Irish factory activity shrinks in Sept as new orders fall -PMI

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

October 01, 2023 — 08:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Irish manufacturing activity contracted in September for the sixth time in seven months as the volume of new orders shrank at the fastest pace this year, a survey showed on Monday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Ireland fell to 49.6 in September from 50.8 in August, slipping back below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

Strength in Ireland's services sector has offset the downturn in manufacturing to keep the economy in expansion mode after being the fastest-growing across the euro zone last year.

"A significant decline in new orders, following their brief pick-up during August, was the primary factor behind the weakening in Irish manufacturing conditions in September," AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said in a statement.

Destocking by customers and subdued global economic conditions weighed on demand, although there was only a marginal decline in manufacturing production as firms worked through order backlogs, Mangan said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.