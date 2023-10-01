Irish factory activity shrinks in Sept as new orders fall -PMI

DUBLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Irish manufacturing activity contracted in September for the sixth time in seven months as the volume of new orders shrank at the fastest pace this year, a survey showed on Monday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Ireland fell to 49.6 in September from 50.8 in August, slipping back below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

Strength in Ireland's services sector has offset the downturn in manufacturing to keep the economy in expansion mode after being the fastest-growing across the euro zone last year.

"A significant decline in new orders, following their brief pick-up during August, was the primary factor behind the weakening in Irish manufacturing conditions in September," AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said in a statement.

Destocking by customers and subdued global economic conditions weighed on demand, although there was only a marginal decline in manufacturing production as firms worked through order backlogs, Mangan said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

