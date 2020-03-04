Irish economy 'operating at very high level of momentum' in Q4 - Finance Minister

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - The Irish economy is operating at a "very high level of momentum," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday, citing the Central Statistic Office's evaluation of the final three months of 2019, which is due to be published on Friday.

"If you look at the February tax receipts... and if you look at the performance of the economy in the final quarter, as recently evaluated by the Central Statistics Office, we have an economy that is performing at a very high level of momentum at the moment," Donohoe told journalists.

The Central Statistics Office is due to publish Gross Domestic Product statistics for the final quarter of 2019 on Friday.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Franklin Paul)

