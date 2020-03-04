Irish economy 'operating at very high level of momentum' in Q4 - Finance Minister

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

The Irish economy is operating at a "very high level of momentum," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday, citing the Central Statistic Office's evaluation of the final three months of 2019, which is due to be published on Friday.

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - The Irish economy is operating at a "very high level of momentum," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday, citing the Central Statistic Office's evaluation of the final three months of 2019, which is due to be published on Friday.

"If you look at the February tax receipts... and if you look at the performance of the economy in the final quarter, as recently evaluated by the Central Statistics Office, we have an economy that is performing at a very high level of momentum at the moment," Donohoe told journalists.

The Central Statistics Office is due to publish Gross Domestic Product statistics for the final quarter of 2019 on Friday.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More