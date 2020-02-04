US Markets

Irish data regulator launches probe into Tinder

Ireland's data protection commissioner has launched an inquiry into the processing of personal data of users of the Tinder dating app, it said on Tuesday.

DUBLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ireland's data protection commissioner has launched an inquiry into the processing of personal data of users of the Tinder dating app, it said on Tuesday. "The identified issues pertain to MTCH Technology Services Limited's ongoing processing of users' personal data with regard to its processing activities in relation to the Tinder platform, the transparency surrounding the ongoing processing, and the company's compliance with its obligations with regard to data subject right’s requests," the regulator said in a statement. The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) rules give regulators the power to impose fines for violations of up to 4% of a company's global revenue or 20 million euros ($22 million), whichever is higher. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely) ((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: IRELAND DATAPROTECTION/TINDER (URGENT)

