Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall slightly as economy reopens

Contributor
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The number of people claiming emergency coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell slightly for the second successive week, while the number of workers signed up to a separate government wage-subsidy scheme rose at a slower pace.

DUBLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming emergency coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell slightly for the second successive week, while the number of workers signed up to a separate government wage-subsidy scheme rose at a slower pace.

Those claiming the higher, temporary payment introduced in March edged down to 585,000 from 589,000, a government official told a news conference, urging recipients who returned to work on Monday in the first stage of the reopening of the economy to close their claims.

When including these recipients, Ireland's unemployment rate hit a record 28.2% in April. The adjusted unemployment rate does not include 467,600 people on the state's wage subsidy scheme for impacted companies, up from 456,200 a week ago.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters