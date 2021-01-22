Irish court grants extension to Norwegian Air's debt restructuring

DUBLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Irish Hich Court said on Friday it had granted an extension to Norwegian Air's NORR.OL creditor protection, as requested by the examiner overseeing the process.

The extension to Feb. 25 was granted after a lawyer representing the Irish examiner told the court that the examiner believed the budget carrier had a reasonable prospect of survival.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Terje Solsvik)

