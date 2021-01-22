Commodities

Irish court grants extension to Norwegian Air's debt restructuring

Conor Humphries Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEFTERIS KARAGIANNOPOULOS

The Irish Hich Court said on Friday it had granted an extension to Norwegian Air's creditor protection, as requested by the examiner overseeing the process.

The extension to Feb. 25 was granted after a lawyer representing the Irish examiner told the court that the examiner believed the budget carrier had a reasonable prospect of survival.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Terje Solsvik)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

