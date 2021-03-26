Commodities

Irish court approves Norwegian Air restructuring scheme

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEFTERIS KARAGIANNOPOULOS

Ireland's High Court on Friday approved Norwegian Air's restructuring scheme, clearing the way for the airline to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May.

Adds detail

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Ireland's High Court on Friday approved Norwegian Air's NORR.OL restructuring scheme, clearing the way for the airline to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May.

"I have decided that it is appropriate to confirm the proposals of the examiner," Justice Michael Quinn told the court.

"I am persuaded by the evidence of the examiner that these proposals can facilitate the survival of the companies as a going concern."

The court made the ruling, a key milestone in the airline's battle to survive the coronavirus pandemic which has decimated air travel, after none of the company's creditors challenged the proposed scheme during a two-day hearing.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular