Irish court approves Norwegian Air restructuring scheme

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Ireland's High Court on Friday approved Norwegian Air's NORR.OL restructuring scheme, clearing the way for the airline to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May.

