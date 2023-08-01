Irish Continental Group Plc - Units (IRCUF) Price Target Increased by 10696.55% to 781.40

The average one-year price target for Irish Continental Group Plc - Units (OTC:IRCUF) has been revised to 781.40 / share. This is an increase of 10,696.55% from the prior estimate of 7.24 dated November 10, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 773.74 to a high of 804.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14,350.31% from the latest reported closing price of 5.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irish Continental Group Plc - Units. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRCUF is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 5,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Wellington Management Hedged Equity Portfolio holds 1,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 5.14% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 1,069K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 7.40% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 972K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 831K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 13.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.