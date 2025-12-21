Irish Continental Group plc - Debt (IRCUF) Price Target Increased by 13.03% to 9.40

The average one-year price target for Irish Continental Group plc - Debt (OTCPK:IRCUF) has been revised to $9.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.03% from the prior estimate of $8.32 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.88 to a high of $10.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.61% from the latest reported closing price of $6.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irish Continental Group plc - Debt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRCUF is 0.11%, an increase of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 8,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,384K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 1.14% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,018K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 885K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 2.11% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 821K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCUF by 10.49% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 493K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.