News & Insights

Stocks

Irish Continental Director Sells Company Shares

May 30, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Irish Continental (GB:ICGC) has released an update.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director of the Ferries Division at Irish Continental Group plc, has initiated a sale of company units on 29 May 2024. The transaction involved 18,400 ICG units sold at a price of €5.579 each and took place in Dublin, Ireland. This financial movement reflects a noteworthy change in the holdings of a key managerial figure within the company.

For further insights into GB:ICGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.