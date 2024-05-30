Irish Continental Director Sells Company Shares

Irish Continental (GB:ICGC) has released an update.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director of the Ferries Division at Irish Continental Group plc, has initiated a sale of company units on 29 May 2024. The transaction involved 18,400 ICG units sold at a price of €5.579 each and took place in Dublin, Ireland. This financial movement reflects a noteworthy change in the holdings of a key managerial figure within the company.

