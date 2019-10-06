Irish consumer sentiment slumps as no-deal Brexit looms

Irish consumer sentiment weakened for the third month in a row in September as the failure of the UK and the European Union to agree divorce terms ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit date increased worries about the outlook for the Irish economy.
