Irish consumer sentiment falls back slightly after January surge

February 25, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment fell back in February after posting its largest monthly improvement in three years in January, reversing about a third of that gain on continued caution around the cost of living, a survey showed on Monday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index fell to 70.2 from 74.2 in January when it had surged by almost 12 points to stand just short of the 77 mark registered in February 2022 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the reading is still some way ahead of the 14-year low of 42.1 hit in September 2022, it remains significantly below the survey's 28-year average mark of around 85.

"Our broad takeaway is that Irish consumers seem to sense that the difficulties they have faced through recent years are gradually easing but there is little sign they are anywhere near over," the survey's authors said.

