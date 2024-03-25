Irish consumer sentiment falls back a touch in March

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment fell back a touch for the second successive month in March after it had posted its largest monthly improvement in three years in January, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index fell to 69.5 in March, down from 70.2 in February. The index surged 12 points to 74.2 in January to return just short of the 77 mark registered in February 2022, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It remains significantly below the survey's 28-year average mark of around 85.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by William James)

