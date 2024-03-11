Irish central bank sees inflation falling below 2% next year

DUBLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank sees inflation falling below the euro zone-wide target of 2% next year, sooner than previously expected, but said on Tuesday that core inflation will take longer than thought to reach that mark.

Irish inflation, as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), fell to a two-and-a-half year low of 2.2% in February and the central bank now expects it to average 2% for the year as a whole and slow a touch to 1.8% in 2025.

It had expected price growth, which peaked at almost 10% year-on-year in mid-2022, to stay higher for longer as recently as last June when it had pencilled in inflation of 3.4% for 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.

However it nudged up its forecasts for core inflation, which excludes unprocessed food and energy prices, to 3% in 2024 from the 2.9% predicted in December and to 2.1% in 2025 from 1.9% previously before falling below target in 2026.

The central bank said this due to more domestically-driven price developments, such as services price inflation, which is proving more sticky and is expected to only gradually decline over the forecast horizon.

It added that slowing inflation will be the big driver of a rebound this year in modified domestic demand (MDD) - the central bank and government's preferred measure to gauge the strength of the Irish economy.

MDD, which strips out some of the ways Ireland's large foreign-owned multinational sector can inflate activity, expanded by just 0.5% last year following a post-pandemic boom of 9.5% in 2022.

The central bank sees MDD growing by 2.2% this year, though that was a touch lower than its last forecast in December.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

