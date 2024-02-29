News & Insights

Irish central bank fines Goodbody Stockbrokers 1.2 million euros

February 29, 2024 — 06:03 am EST

DUBLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank fined Irish stockbroking firm Goodbody 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) for breaching its obligations under market abuse regulations, the regulator said on Thursday.

Goodbody, which was bought by Allied Irish Banks AIBG.I in September 2021, failed to put in place an effectivetrade surveillanceframework to monitor, detect and report suspicious orders and transactions in relation to market abuse from July 2016 to January 2022, the central bank said.

Goodbody admitted the breach and the fine was reduced from 1.75 million euros by way of a settlement discount, the regulator added.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

