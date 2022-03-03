Irish building materials supplier CRH to withdraw from Russia

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's CRH CRH.I, the world's second-biggest building materials supplier, has become the latest major company to withdraw from the Russian market.

"CRH management, in conjunction with its board of directors, took the decision over the weekend to cease operations in Russia and withdraw from the market," a company spokesman said.

CRH first entered the Russian market in 1998 and supplies and operates a concrete panel production plant servicing St. Petersburg as well as seven readymixed concrete plants through a joint venture, its website says.

