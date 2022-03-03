US Markets
CRH

Irish building materials supplier CRH to withdraw from Russia

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Ireland's CRH, the world's second-biggest building materials supplier, has become the latest major company to withdraw from the Russian market.

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's CRH CRH.I, the world's second-biggest building materials supplier, has become the latest major company to withdraw from the Russian market.

"CRH management, in conjunction with its board of directors, took the decision over the weekend to cease operations in Russia and withdraw from the market," a company spokesman said.

CRH first entered the Russian market in 1998 and supplies and operates a concrete panel production plant servicing St. Petersburg as well as seven readymixed concrete plants through a joint venture, its website says.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman )

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular